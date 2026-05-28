UniCredit Redefines Loan Strategy with Risk Transfers

UniCredit, a prominent Italian banking group, is incorporating the capital benefits derived from significant risk transfer (SRT) transactions directly into its process for granting and pricing new loans. This strategic shift was revealed by Stefano Chiarlone, the bank’s head of balance sheet management, in a recent interview with Bloomberg News. Mr Chiarlone stated that the bank has been diligently working to evolve its use of SRTs, moving beyond their role purely as a capital efficiency tool. The aim is now to leverage them to directly enhance the competitiveness of their bankers when they originate new loans, thereby strengthening the bank’s market position.

Significant risk transfer transactions are a crucial mechanism employed by banks to free up capital that would otherwise remain tied up against their substantial loan books for regulatory compliance purposes. UniCredit is recognised among large European banks as one of the most active practitioners in this specialised area. The institution has successfully integrated SRTs into its ordinary capital management toolkit, developing a robust, large-scale programme that facilitates the regular completion of these complex financial transactions, showcasing its deep expertise and proactive approach.

Looking ahead, the Italian lender has outlined ambitious plans to issue SRTs linked to an estimated 14 billion euros ($16.25 billion) to 16 billion euros worth of loans during the current year. Mr Chiarlone also indicated the possibility of expanding this figure closer to 20 billion euros, contingent on continued robust growth in loan origination throughout the second half of the year. This proactive approach highlights UniCredit’s commitment to optimising its capital structure and improving its overall financial flexibility in a competitive market.