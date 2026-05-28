Magnum Limited Unveils Strategic Exploration Focus and Leadership Revamp

Magnum Limited (ASX: MXX) has announced a significant strategic repositioning, as outlined in the Chairman’s address by Michael Davy at its Annual General Meeting. Magnum Limited is an exploration company primarily focused on discovering and developing critical minerals, including Rare Earth Elements (REE), copper, and gold assets. Mr. Davy detailed a new exploration-led growth strategy, supported by enhanced technical capabilities and disciplined capital allocation. This strategic reset led to the company recognising an impairment against its Buena Vista asset for the financial year, with no plans for further project development there in the foreseeable future. While pathways to realise value from Buena Vista are being explored, the company’s primary growth now stems from high-impact exploration programmes.

To drive this vision, Magnum has bolstered its leadership and technical team, particularly in Brazil, where it has confirmed an ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE discovery at Piracanjuba. Antonio Vitor Junior, recently appointed Managing Director and Magnum’s largest shareholder, leads these Brazilian activities, bringing a track record of success in discovering and defining REE deposits. He is supported by Leonardo Fraga, the new Exploration Manager, further strengthening the company’s technical capabilities. Operationally, Magnum is in an active exploration phase, with an extensive 830-hole drill programme of up to 10,000 metres underway at Piracanjuba.

This drilling programme aims to support the definition of an Exploration Target by September and a maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate by November, which are seen as critical milestones for highlighting Piracanjuba’s potential scale. In parallel with its Brazilian operations, Magnum is also advancing a prospective US portfolio. At the Parker project, surface geochemical work has yielded high-grade gold and copper results across multiple target areas, with drilling planned subject to permitting. The acquisition of the Wet Mountain REE Project further exposes Magnum to a high-grade carbonatite REE prospect within the strategic US jurisdiction, which the company intends to advance in the near term. This renewed strategy is supported by a recently completed $7 million capital raising.