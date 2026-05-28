ASX Dips Amid Global Jitters; AI Reshaping Capital Markets

The Australian share market experienced declines near noon AEST, reflecting global anxieties following fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets. These geopolitical events triggered a rebound in oil prices from a one-month low, influencing investor sentiment across the board. Domestically, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) maintained its mortgage buffer at three per cent, a key setting for lending institutions. In corporate news, intellectual property services firm IPH has appointed a former PwC leader as its new Chief Executive Officer.

In a significant development, AustralianSuper, the nation’s largest superannuation fund, has actively encouraged Glencore, the London-listed commodities heavyweight, to consider listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Glencore, a global producer and marketer of various natural resources, had previously explored the idea of an Australian bourse presence to potentially boost its valuation and broaden its investor base. This move highlights a push for greater local representation of significant global entities within Australia’s market.

The rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly impacting capital markets and corporate governance. IFM Investors, a substantial $270 billion infrastructure investment firm, indicates that AI is profoundly changing market dynamics, presenting both considerable risks and new avenues for growth for investors. Parallel warnings come from NSW Chief Justice Andrew Bell, who cautioned company directors against an “over-enthusiastic” embrace of AI, suggesting it could potentially lead to serious missteps and accountability failures within boardrooms, drawing comparisons to past public service controversies. Meanwhile, the Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has tabled the government’s tax bill, sparking political debate.