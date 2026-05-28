Atomic Eagle Refines Uranium Drill Targets at Muntanga North

Atomic Eagle Limited (ASX: AEU) has reported encouraging results from its ground radiometric surveys at the Muntanga North exploration area within its 100%-owned Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia. An ASX-listed mineral resource company, Atomic Eagle is focused on the exploration and development of uranium assets in Africa, with the Muntanga project as its core asset. These surveys, conducted during Q2-2026, aimed to refine multiple drill targets situated between 15-25km from the company’s existing Muntanga and Dibbwi East deposits.

A total of 53-line kilometres of a planned 80-kilometre survey have been completed across five of eight priority target areas at Muntanga North. This close-spaced surveying, utilising 100m lines and 50m stations, successfully refined and confirmed previously identified radiometric anomalies, providing improved resolution for forthcoming drill targeting. The company reported strong radiometric responses, with 424 of 854 readings exceeding 300 counts per second (CPS) and 87 readings surpassing 500 CPS. These ground radiometric results align with existing soil geochemical anomalism, favourable structural corridors, and the Escarpment Grit Formation host rocks.

Atomic Eagle CEO Phil Hoskins expressed encouragement regarding the initial results, noting the anomalies occur along strike from existing resource areas and are within the same favourable Escarpment Grit Formation. He stated that the detailed ground surveys not only confirmed historical airborne anomalies but also identified higher intensity zones, bolstering confidence in prioritising drill targets. Drilling at targets 1 to 5 is expected to commence shortly, while the remaining ground radiometric surveys over targets 6 to 8 will be completed during Q2 and Q3-2026. The company also confirmed ongoing drilling at Chisebuka and planned ground radiometric surveys at Namakande 1 and 2 to refine further drill targeting from June 2026. It is important to note that handheld scintillometer readings are preliminary and not a substitute for quantitative laboratory assays.