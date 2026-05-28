Galan Lithium Achieves Key Commissioning Milestone at HMW Project

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) today announced the successful completion of commissioning activities and the production of its first processed lithium chloride (LiCl) from its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Galan Lithium Limited is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business, focusing on world-class lithium brine projects in Argentina’s ‘lithium triangle’. This significant milestone, confirmed on 28 May 2026, positions the company closer to commercial production, with the initial processed LiCl now contained within the final evaporation ponds at HMW.

Following the completion of Phase 1 construction in March 2026, the company transitioned HMW into wet commissioning, which included successfully testing the nanofiltration plant with raw and pre-concentrated brine. Chemical assays have validated that the plant’s impurity separation performance meets design specifications, ensuring high-quality processed lithium chloride. An optimisation phase is now underway, with Galan targeting the production of lithium chloride concentrate and product sales in the second half of 2026. The HMW project currently holds a substantial brine inventory of approximately 10,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in its evaporation ponds, providing immediate feedstock for a sustained production ramp-up.

Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega underscored the importance of this achievement, stating that the successful commissioning has de-risked the HMW mining operations. He highlighted Galan’s position as potentially the only greenfield lithium project coming online in 2026, poised to capitalise on a favourable lithium pricing environment. Concurrently, Galan is progressing the expansion of Phase 1 from its initial 4 kilotonnes per annum (ktpa) LCE capacity to 5.2 ktpa LCE. Pond construction works for this uplift are set to begin shortly, targeting increased capacity in the first half of 2027. The nanofiltration plant’s design allows for flexibility to support this expanded production rate, aligning with the company’s broader growth pathway towards a potential 60 ktpa LCE across multiple phases.