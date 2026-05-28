VRX Silica Launches Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise Up to $6.2 Million

VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) has launched a pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer designed to raise up to $6,232,199. The capital raising aims to fund the progression of its key silica sand projects, notably Arrowsmith North, and enhance general working capital. VRX Silica Limited is an Australian company dedicated to developing high-purity silica sand projects, which are essential for industries such as glassmaking, foundries, and chemical production. The company’s primary assets include the Arrowsmith North and Muchea projects located in Western Australia.

Eligible shareholders are invited to subscribe for one new share for every five shares currently held, at an issue price of $0.04 per share. As an incentive, one free attaching option will be issued for every two shares applied for and issued, with these options exercisable at $0.10 and expiring on June 30, 2028. The offer includes an underwriting commitment of $2,000,000 from Mahe Capital Pty Ltd, which is also acting as the lead manager. Mahe Capital will receive underwriting options, specifically three options for every dollar raised, up to a maximum of 10 million options.

Proceeds from the offer are slated for critical project milestones, including early works and detailed engineering at Arrowsmith North, alongside the strategic acquisition of the Arramall property for relocating processing plant infrastructure. Additional funding is allocated for long lead items at Arrowsmith North, refreshing studies at the Muchea project, and strengthening general working capital. The company highlights that non-participating shareholders face potential dilution, approximately 16.67% under full subscription, increasing to around 22.86% if all options are exercised. Investors are cautioned that the securities offered are considered highly speculative. The prospectus was lodged with ASIC and ASX on May 28, 2026, establishing June 2, 2026, as the record date for entitlements.