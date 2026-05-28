Botala Energy Reaches Total Depth at Key Serowe CBM Well, Confirms Coal Seam Intersection

Botala Energy Ltd (ASX/BSE: BTE) has announced a significant operational milestone at its 100% owned Serowe Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Project in Botswana, with its principal commercial production well, Pitse Pilot well 3.5B, successfully reaching a Total Depth (TD) of 449 metres on 26 May 2026. Botala Energy Ltd is an ASX-listed Coal Bed Methane (CBM) exploration and development company focused on developing production from its 100% owned Serowe CBM Project in Botswana, alongside related early-stage renewable energy opportunities.

Rock chip samples collected during drilling confirmed the intersection of the target Serowe coal seams at approximately 377 metres depth. These findings are consistent with the company’s geological model, which estimated a total thickness of about 10 metres. The intersected coal intervals also correlate with offset Pitse wells 3.1 and 3.5A, validating the well’s expected structural position and confirming the geological sequence.

With drilling complete, an Exploration Geophysics wireline logging team arrived on site on 26 May, commencing open-hole logging the following day. This crucial step will formally characterise the coal seam intervals, with results anticipated to be reported to the market early next week. Botala Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kris Martinick, highlighted reaching total depth at Pitse Pilot well 3.5B as a significant milestone for the Serowe CBM to LNG development pathway, noting the program was completed methodically to prepare for reservoir stimulation and subsequent flow testing.

Completion readiness for Pitse Pilot well 3.5B is well advanced, with stimulation chemicals already on site, the cementing system function-tested, and water storage infrastructure in place. Flow testing is expected to commence as soon as possible following wireline testing and reservoir stimulation. Botala noted this initial program was managed conservatively to establish a preferred execution model for future wells, reporting zero recordable safety incidents throughout.