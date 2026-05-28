Chilwa Minerals expands Malawi laboratory operations through Lindian agreement

Chilwa Minerals (ASX: CHW) has been commissioned by Lindian Resources (ASX: LIN) to prepare drill samples for export and assaying at its sample preparation laboratory in Zalewa, Malawi. The samples will come from Lindian’s grade control drilling programs at the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project as the company advances towards mining operations.

The agreement is expected to improve turnaround times for grade control assessments while highlighting the capability of Chilwa’s in-country laboratory infrastructure and technical team. Lindian said its technical team was impressed with the facility’s operational standards, while Chilwa Managing Director Cadell Buss described the arrangement as positive for the broader development of Malawi’s critical minerals sector.

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