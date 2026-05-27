Black Pearl Group Posts Record FY26 Revenue Growth, Validates AI Advantage

Black Pearl Group Limited has released its Annual Report for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2026, titled “The Compounding Intelligence.” The company specialises in providing data-driven cloud services and demand generation applications, primarily for small and medium-sized businesses in the US market, with its core asset being the Pearl Engine. The report highlights a record-breaking year for the AI technology firm, marked by substantial revenue growth and significant strategic advancements, including its dual-listing on the ASX. The company’s strong performance underscores the increasing market validation of its proprietary vertical AI models.

During FY26, Black Pearl Group more than doubled its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $26.8 million, representing an impressive 114% year-on-year growth and the strongest full-year result in the Group’s history. Subscription revenue also saw robust growth, increasing by 77% to $13.7 million. Key to these results was the confirmed performance of the Pearl Engine, Black Pearl Group’s vertical AI model for sales and marketing. A third-party benchmark analysis demonstrated that the Pearl Engine produces 25 times more A-grade sales records per dollar compared to leading generalist AI models, affirming its efficiency and commercial outcomes.

Beyond financial metrics, the past year was transformational, with the acquisition and integration of B2B Rocket, a US-based AI sales automation company. The company also successfully completed its dual-listing on the ASX, expanding its investor reach. Black Pearl Group’s focus on operational efficiency was further evidenced by an improved Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) payback period of 3.5 months, a 33% year-on-year improvement, and zero Data as a Service (DaaS) revenue churn. Looking ahead to FY27, the Group has indicated a strategic pivot from pure growth to enhanced cash conversion, supported by a recently refinanced BNZ debt facility extending to March 2028.