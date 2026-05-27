Blackpearl Group Doubles ARR to $26.8 Million, AI Outperforms Benchmarks

Blackpearl Group Limited (NZX/ASX:BPG) today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026, revealing a record performance marked by a substantial increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Blackpearl Group (BPG) is a market-leading data technology company that pioneers AI-driven sales and marketing solutions for the US market. The Group reported ARR growth of 114% year-on-year, reaching $26.8 million, driven by rapid scaling of its Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings which achieved 0% churn, and the successful integration of B2B Rocket.

The company’s core asset, the Pearl Engine, showcased remarkable efficiency, outperforming leading generalist AI models by 25 times on lead-finding efficiency according to an independent benchmark. This benchmark also indicated a five-fold lower cost per quality record and an 18-percentage-point output quality advantage. Other financial highlights included subscription revenue growing 77% to $13.7 million, a strengthened gross profit margin of 69%, and improved capital acquisition cost (CAC) payback of 3.5 months, placing it within industry best-in-class ranges.

Chair Tim Crown noted that FY26 validated Blackpearl Group’s long-term thesis, positioning vertical AI as a high-value category in enterprise technology. CEO Nick Lissette reinforced this, stating the Pearl Engine’s ability to deliver commercial outcomes that generalist approaches cannot replicate, due to its training on real commercial outcomes and daily processing of 31 billion data signals. With the growth model now proven at scale, the Group is rebalancing its operational priorities for FY27 to equally weigh ARR growth and cash conversion.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the Group will focus on accelerating the conversion of contracted ARR into recognised revenue, deepening unit economics, and enhancing overall cash generation. This includes strategies such as shorter DaaS ramp cycles, more disciplined customer profiling, post-acquisition cost optimisation from B2B Rocket integration, improved cash collection, and leveraging its fixed-cost infrastructure to expand gross margins. The company concluded FY26 with $9.6 million in cash and a refinanced NZ$5 million BNZ debt facility, providing committed non-dilutive funding through to March 2028.