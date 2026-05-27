Australia’s financial observers note that leading global brokerages are forecasting a continued rally for the benchmark S&P 500 index into 2026. This optimism persists despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as the months-long Middle East conflict, which continues to disrupt global energy flows and fuel inflationary pressures. Strategists from prominent investment banks suggest that significant momentum from artificial intelligence (AI) advancements and robust corporate earnings are expected to largely counterbalance the immediate economic impacts of the conflict.

Goldman Sachs, a prominent global investment banking and financial services firm, recently became the latest brokerage to raise its index target, contributing to a wave of bullish calls. Goldman Sachs provides a wide range of services including investment banking, securities, and investment management to a diverse client base worldwide. While the market is buoyed by the prospects of technological innovation and strong company performance, a cautious note has been sounded. Experts warn that a sustained period of elevated oil prices could significantly heighten the risks of a broader economic recession, tempering an otherwise positive outlook.

These leading brokerages are not only revising their stock market projections but are also actively providing forecasts for key economic indicators. Their analyses extend to real GDP growth and overall U.S. stock market performance for 2026, reflecting a comprehensive assessment of the economic landscape. The consensus suggests that while global challenges remain, the underlying strengths of the U.S. economy, particularly in key growth sectors, are expected to underpin market expansion over the coming years.