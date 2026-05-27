ECB Urges Banks to Bolster AI Cyber Defences

The European Central Bank’s outgoing Vice President, Luis de Guindos, has urged Eurozone banks to significantly increase investment in cybersecurity. His warning, issued on Wednesday, comes as new artificial intelligence models are increasingly capable of identifying software vulnerabilities, posing a structural challenge to the financial sector. De Guindos stressed the urgent need for financial institutions to enhance their defences against these evolving cyber threats, noting that awareness and investment must become pervasive.

Cybersecurity experts view advanced large language models, such as Anthropic’s Mythos, as presenting substantial risks to the banking industry’s often legacy technology systems. Anthropic is an artificial intelligence company that develops advanced AI models. Its Mythos model, specifically, has prompted widespread warnings from global regulators and policymakers concerning its potential to exploit digital weaknesses. The ECB has been actively assessing Eurozone banks’ preparedness for weeks, including during a recent meeting where these concerns were discussed.

De Guindos emphasised that the sector must “reach deeper into its pockets” to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure. He highlighted the necessity to better understand the implications of these new AI models and implement robust systems and cybersecurity patches. A presentation by a U.S. bank, which has direct experience with Mythos, was shared during a meeting with Eurozone lenders, reinforcing the message that cyber investment is paramount for all banks, large and small.