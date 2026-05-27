Lazard Appoints Veteran to Lead ECM Advisory

Investment bank Lazard has announced a significant bolstering of its advisory capabilities with the appointment of industry veteran Daniel Burton-Morgan. He will assume the newly created position of head of equity capital markets (ECM) advisory in North America. Mr. Burton-Morgan transitions to Lazard from Bank of America, where he previously led the ECM Americas financial sponsor origination desk, bringing substantial experience to his new role.

This strategic hire is poised to strengthen Lazard’s ECM advisory franchise, which currently boasts established operations in key financial hubs including Paris and London. Mr. Burton-Morgan will report directly to Tim Donahue, who serves as both co-head of North America financial advisory and global head of capital solutions. The appointment is a direct component of the firm’s broader “Lazard 2030” strategy, an ambitious initiative designed to significantly expand its managing director ranks and enhance its service offerings across various segments.

Lazard, an investment bank, specialises in financial advisory and asset management services, assisting clients with strategic mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital raising, and asset management globally. The firm’s proactive push to recruit senior talent across both core industry sectors and emerging growth areas is underscored by this latest appointment. This commitment to strengthening its leadership was also evident earlier this month, when Lazard welcomed Michael Ure, former CEO of Western Midstream Partners, as a senior adviser within its power, energy, and infrastructure group.