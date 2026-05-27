ECB Urges Euro Zone Banks: Boost Cyber Defence

Outgoing European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos has called on Euro zone banks to significantly increase their investment in cybersecurity measures. Speaking on Wednesday, Mr de Guindos underscored the critical necessity for financial institutions to better comprehend and counteract the potential implications of new artificial intelligence (AI) models, which possess the capability to identify flaws within software systems. The European Central Bank, as the central bank for the Euro zone, is responsible for maintaining price stability and overseeing the banking system to ensure its safety and soundness.

Mr de Guindos conveyed to journalists that a more thorough understanding of these sophisticated new models’ potential impacts is crucial. He explicitly stated the need for banks to rapidly implement robust systems and deploy necessary cybersecurity patches to effectively address the challenges these AI models present. This proactive stance, he suggested, is vital for ensuring the ongoing security and operational integrity of the banking sector in an increasingly digital landscape.

Moreover, the departing Vice President highlighted the importance of elevating awareness across all financial institutions regarding the urgent demand for increased cybersecurity investment. Mr de Guindos warned that this commitment to bolstering digital defences is not a transient requirement but will become ‘quite structural’ in the foreseeable future. His comments serve as a clear directive for Euro zone financial entities to allocate substantial resources towards fortifying their cyber protection capabilities against emerging threats.