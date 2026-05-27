Norway Probes Banking Sector Competition

The Norwegian Competition Authority has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the nation’s banking market, aiming to thoroughly assess the level of competition among financial institutions. This move marks the initial phase towards a potential formal market investigation, signalling the regulator’s commitment to ensuring a fair and competitive financial landscape. The Authority, a key government body tasked with safeguarding effective competition across various economic sectors, is particularly scrutinising the dynamics that shape the availability and pricing of banking services for consumers and businesses alike.

The competition watchdog has articulated that more effective competition within the banking sector could deliver substantial benefits to consumers, including lower mortgage interest rates, more attractive deposit rates, and reduced fees across a range of banking products. To facilitate this assessment, the Authority is actively seeking detailed information from fourteen banks operating in Norway, alongside other pertinent stakeholders who possess in-depth knowledge of the market. This data collection is crucial for understanding current operational practices and market structures.

This inquiry builds upon insights gleaned from prior reviews, which highlighted several areas of concern within the Norwegian banking landscape. Previous examinations identified issues such as low customer mobility between banks, significant barriers for new financial institutions seeking to enter or expand within the market, and specific conditions that could inadvertently make it easier for banks to coordinate their interest-rate levels. Should the current inquiry uncover evidence of significantly restricted competition, the Authority has indicated its readiness to advance to a formal market investigation, a more intensive examination with potentially broader implications for the sector.