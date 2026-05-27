ECB Warns of Eurozone Stability Risks

The European Central Bank (ECB) issued a stern warning on Wednesday, highlighting that ongoing geopolitical conflicts, specifically the war in Iran, and persistent trade tensions could significantly impede Eurozone economic growth. The central bank also cautioned that these factors could elevate borrowing costs and challenge certain member states’ capacity to sustain public budgets. The European Central Bank is the central bank of the 20 European Union member states that have adopted the euro. Its primary task is to maintain price stability in the eurozone. Despite these looming threats, financial markets have largely overlooked the risks, with stocks at high valuations and corporate borrowing costs remaining low, leading the ECB to express concerns about investor complacency.

A “notably weaker growth scenario,” potentially triggered by a more enduring energy shock, could prompt a critical reassessment of fiscal sustainability and lead to an abrupt repricing in sovereign bond markets, the ECB stated in its biannual Financial Stability Report. Such a shift would likely increase corporate borrowing costs, initiating a detrimental feedback loop that could jeopardise financial stability and impact the broader economy. This risk is amplified as governments are already allocating significant funds to urgent projects, including defence spending and the green transition, thereby limiting their fiscal flexibility.

Adding to the complexity, the increasing involvement of highly leveraged hedge funds in government bond markets could intensify price movements. Furthermore, relatively opaque non-bank financial intermediaries, which often carry greater leverage and operate under relaxed regulation, pose a risk of exacerbating debt market selloffs and potentially infecting traditional banking sectors due to their widespread interconnections. The ECB also cautioned that concerns over debt sustainability in the United States could spill over into Europe, alongside emerging attention on the growing reliance of AI-related firms on debt financing. The central bank underscored that the potential for these interconnected risks to materialise simultaneously “increases the risks to financial stability.”