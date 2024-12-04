DroneShield (ASX:DRO) secures $8.2m European defence contract

DroneShieldhas announced a repeat order worth $8.2m from a major European military customer. The contract involves providing dismounted and vehicle-mounted counter-drone (Counter-UxS) systems, with delivery expected over the next three months, including from existing stock. Full cash payment is anticipated in Q1 2025.CEO Oleg Vornik commented: “Larger orders of this type from repeat customers of this calibre are a validation that DroneShield products are meeting the challenge set by sophisticated military customers.”DroneShield specialises in AI-based platforms for defence against advanced threats, serving military, government, and critical infrastructure customers globally.Shares are flat at 70 cents. Year to date, they're up 84.21%.