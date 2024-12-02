S&P500, Nasdaq reach new records: ASX to open higher

US tech stocks rallied, with Apple hitting a new all-time high, but other sectors experienced more muted performances.The S&P 500 gained 0.24 per cent, closing at 6,047.15, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.97 per cent, finishing at 19,403.95. Both indexes reached fresh all-time intraday highs and ended at new records.Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.29 per cent, or 128.65 points, to close at 44,782.00. The blue-chip index briefly surpassed the 45,000 mark during the day, a level it reached several times last week.The Australian dollar fell to near four-month lows, trading around US64.74¢.Commodities saw iron ore prices rise, boosted by positive Chinese factory data, while oil prices remained steady.Political uncertainty in Europe weighed heavily on the markets, with the French-German 10-year bond spread widening to 88 basis points, and French yields aligning with Greece.In currencies, Bitcoin traded below $95,000 before recovering.On the ASX, futures are pointing to a 0.7 per cent gain or 62 points at the opening bell on Tuesday.This follows Monday's record closing high of 8447.9 for the S&P/ASX 200 index.Investors will be closely monitoring the release of key economic data including the balance of payments, net exports, and government spending Q3 figures.In company news, Collins Foods releases earnings, and the Bank of Queensland has an AGM, while Incitec Pivot shares trade ex-dividend.