4DMedical expands in WA

4DMedical, a Melbourne-based leader in respiratory imaging technology, has signed a contract with Perth Radiological Clinic (PRC) to deploy its XV Technology-enabled ventilation reports across 16 clinics in Perth.XV Technology dynamically measures and visualises airflow in the lungs, enabling clinicians to detect respiratory deficiencies earlier and with greater sensitivity. By providing detailed, region-specific data on lung function, the technology offers unprecedented diagnostic insights compared to conventional imaging methods. XV Technology powers 4DMedical's FDA-cleared XV Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS) and its CT-enabled counterpart, CT LVAS, which uses existing hospital infrastructure.PRC is a leading diagnostic imaging provider in Western Australia, serving a large portion of the Perth metropolitan area. The engagement between the two companies was catalysed by 4DMedical’s presentation at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) Annual Scientific Meeting, where the clinical benefits of XV Technology received strong endorsement from PRC’s chest radiologists.Under the agreement, PRC will offer both CT LVAS ventilation reports via standard computed tomography infrastructure and XV LVAS reports using fluoroscopy. These advanced diagnostic insights will be delivered on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, in line with 4DMedical’s other partnerships. The contract runs until 30 September 2025.4DMedical's CEO and Founder, Professor Andreas Fouras, stated: “We are delighted to partner with PRC, a leader in diagnostic imaging in Western Australia. This collaboration underscores the value and demand for XV Technology in enhancing respiratory diagnostics. We look forward to supporting PRC in delivering world-class respiratory care to the Perth community.”Shares in 4DMedical are 7.61% higher at 49.5 cents.