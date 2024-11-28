Gratifii launches Australia's first branded B2B mobile network

Gratifiihas announced a five-year partnership with Fastter Pty Ltd to introduce Australia’s first branded B2B mobile network, "Member’s Mobile". This service will enable Gratifii's 85 enterprise clients and their 20 million end-users to access mobile plans with monthly savings and coverage via the full Optus 5G network. The initiative leverages telecommunications as a reward and loyalty tool, offering significant cost and compliance benefits for participating brands.Chief Executive Officer Iain Dunstan described the partnership as a “disruptive” addition to Gratifii’s services. “Member’s Mobile will enable our clients to offer branded telco services, accelerating savings for millions of Australians at a time when household budgets are under pressure,” Dunstan said. The platform eliminates the need for brands to invest heavily in telco acquisitions or development, as Fastter’s technology allows a fully branded network to launch within 90 days.Gratifii is an Australian-based technology company that designs and develops loyalty and rewards programs across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Singapore. Its flagship product, Mosaic, is a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform enabling businesses to customise and manage their loyalty initiatives.Fastter Pty Ltd is an Australian telecommunications studio that develops and manages virtual mobile networks for prominent brands.Gratifii is currently negotiating with enterprise clients to roll out the service in 2025. While the new offering is expected to enhance margins, the company has noted that actual financial outcomes will depend on the penetration rate among end-users.