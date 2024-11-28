Archer closes in on feasibility testing for kidney disease sensors

Archer Materialshas announced progress in its development of graphene field effect transistor (gFET) sensors for its Biochip technology, a platform aimed at revolutionising chronic kidney disease diagnostics. The company’s recent testing has enhanced operational stability and design, moving closer to the feasibility stages of product development.The Biochip’s gFET sensors are designed to measure potassium levels in blood, a critical factor in diagnosing and managing chronic kidney disease. Archer’s team has developed an electrical conditioning procedure that significantly boosts measurement repeatability—up to tenfold. This improvement reduces variability in voltage responses, a key parameter for achieving accurate potassium readings. Benchmarking experiments conducted with RMIT University have further validated the gFET’s performance against other biosensors.Greg English, Archer's Executive Chair, commented, "The Archer team has made some important progress in bringing the Biochip to the feasibility stages and improving the accuracy for testing blood potassium levels for chronic kidney disease. These developments are key in the ultimate purpose of the Biochip, which is to bring the testing of chronic kidney disease into the home and therefore improve patient outcomes through better diagnosis and treatment."Archer’s efforts also include creating datasets to evaluate sensor stability and batch-to-batch reproducibility from foundry partners. These datasets inform the feasibility program and will guide ongoing sensor design and fabrication improvements to meet clinical standards.