Diraq Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

by Finance News Network November 28, 2024 11:05 AM


Diraq is an innovative company focused on advancing quantum computing through a unique approach using silicon-based technology.

With its roots in research from the University of New South Wales, Diraq has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, including over 60 patents worldwide.

The company has demonstrated key breakthroughs, such as high-fidelity qubits and successful two-qubit logic gates.

By leveraging modified silicon transistors, Diraq aims to create large-scale quantum computers that integrate classical electronics on the same chip, offering efficiency and scalability.

With growing partnerships and subsidiaries in Germany and the US, Diraq envisions a future where quantum computers are integral to global data centres, driving advancements in industries like pharmaceuticals, energy and logistics.

