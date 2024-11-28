Diraq Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Diraq is an innovative company focused on advancing quantum computing through a unique approach using silicon-based technology.With its roots in research from the University of New South Wales, Diraq has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, including over 60 patents worldwide.The company has demonstrated key breakthroughs, such as high-fidelity qubits and successful two-qubit logic gates.By leveraging modified silicon transistors, Diraq aims to create large-scale quantum computers that integrate classical electronics on the same chip, offering efficiency and scalability.With growing partnerships and subsidiaries in Germany and the US, Diraq envisions a future where quantum computers are integral to global data centres, driving advancements in industries like pharmaceuticals, energy and logistics.