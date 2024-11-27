US markets dip as Tech stocks struggle; ASX to open higher

US markets dipped slightly, with tech stocks pressured by disappointing news from Dell, HP, and CrowdStrike.The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%, closing at 19,060.48. All of the magnificent seven declined, led by Nvidia. The S&P 500 dropped 0.38% to 5,998.74, ending a seven-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 138.25 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 44,722.It's a shortened trading week in the U.S., with the market closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and scheduled to close early on Friday.US Core PCE inflation came in slightly higher than expected in October for the second month in a row. While this gives the Federal Reserve the option to keep rates unchanged at its December meeting, the consensus still anticipates a quarter-point cut.Bitcoin made a partial recovery from its recent decline. This also provided a lift to bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related stocks.Looking at the local market, the SPI futures are pointing to a 0.25 per cent gain.Western Australian lithium miners, including Mineral Resources and IGO, are in focus today after state government support for the sector.The Star Entertainment board is also addressing investors today at its AGM.Fisher & Paykel Healthcare reported higher profits and revenue for the six months ending in September. The New Zealand-based company saw operating revenue grow by 18 per cent to NZ$951.2 million (US$863.22 million), while net profits increased by 43 per cent to NZ$153.2 million.