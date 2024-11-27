VeriQuantix Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

VeriQuantix, a new cybersecurity company, specializes in Quantum Link Verification, a cutting-edge technology designed to secure fiber optic communication networks.CEO Peter Baynes highlights the vulnerabilities of current fiber optic systems, especially in the "last mile," where data breaches often go undetected.The company’s solution uses quantum principles, specifically entangled photons, to verify the trustworthiness of network links.By leveraging quantum interference, VeriQuantix ensures that any unauthorised access or tampering will immediately disrupt the photon entanglement, alerting network operators in real time.Unlike traditional encryption methods, which can be susceptible to future quantum computing breakthroughs, VeriQuantix’s approach is robust, simple, and scalable.Their product roadmap includes developing a miniature system for data centers, followed by a system-on-chip version.With the rapidly growing optical transceiver and data center security markets, VeriQuantix aims to become a major player in securing quantum-safe networks, with plans for seed investment and further rounds of funding.