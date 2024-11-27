DeteQt Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

DeteQt, a Sydney University spin-off founded in 2020, is developing a revolutionary magnetic field sensor using quantum technologies combined with semiconductor innovations.The company's goal is to create the smallest and most sensitive sensor available. Traditional magnetic field sensors are either too large, expensive, or not sensitive enough for precise applications like navigation.DeteQt’s breakthrough is miniaturising these sensors while maintaining high sensitivity, using quantum technology.The company’s initial focus is on magnetic fusion navigation, aiming to provide an alternative to GPS, which can be jammed or spoofed, especially in conflict zones.With a scalable, low-cost manufacturing process, DeteQt envisions widespread use of its sensors in defence, healthcare, and other critical applications.