Revenue: $124.6m, +26% on PCP

Operating profit: $8.7m, +88% on PCP

NPAT: $24.0m, +1,012% on PCP

Operating cashflow: $4.8m, +69% on PCP

DPS: 4.5 CPS (normal)

Net cash: $16.8m, +79% on PCP

Sequoia Financial Group LimitedManaging Director and CEO Garry Crole and Chairman Mike Ryan present at the company's 2024 AGM.