Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Weebit Nano, a leader in non-volatile memory technology, is at the forefront of the rapidly growing semiconductor industry, which is expected to reach a trillion dollars by the end of the decade.The company specialises in Resistive RAM (ReRAM), a promising replacement for flash memory, with applications across AI, power management and IoT.Despite global investments in semiconductor infrastructure, Australia remains absent from the semiconductor manufacturing landscape, even though it has the ideal conditions for growth.Weebit, founded in 2015, is working with global partners like Leti in France to develop its technology, but sees Australia’s untapped potential to become a semiconductor hub.