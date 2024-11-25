Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) Presentation, Semiconductor Australia, October 2024

Archer Materialsis leveraging innovative carbon-based materials to solve high-value problems in quantum technology and bio-sensing. The company is exploring the use of carbon nanomaterials, like "nano onions", for quantum applications due to their long spin coherence times.The company is also developing a graphene-based bio-chip aimed at addressing chronic kidney disease, which affects 150 million people globally and costs healthcare systems billions. Current testing for conditions like potassium imbalances requires professional blood draws, leading to delays. Archer’s bio-chip can enable rapid, home-based testing, improving patient monitoring and care. It could also expand to applications in heart disease, agriculture, and other health conditions.