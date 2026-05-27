Burgundy Diamond Mines Provides ACDC Update and Appoints New CFO

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX: BDM), a premier independent diamond company focused on the mining and production of diamonds with a mine-to-market business model, has provided an update on the CCAA process concerning Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd (ACDC) and announced a significant executive appointment. The Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted an extension of the stay of proceedings for ACDC until July 28, concurrently approving interim Debtor-in-possession financing and initiating a sales and investment solicitation process for ACDC and its assets.

The extension of the stay, originally granted on May 1, allows ACDC additional time under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). This development is crucial as it facilitates the ongoing restructuring efforts and the comprehensive review of ACDC’s assets. The approval of interim financing is intended to support ACDC’s operations during this period, while the commencement of a sales and investment solicitation process indicates a strategic move towards a potential resolution or acquisition of its assets.

In a separate development, Burgundy announced the immediate appointment of Brent Mierau, CPA, CA, as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mierau joined Burgundy as Head of Finance in May 2025 and has been leading the company’s finance function since July 2025. He has been instrumental in securing critical financing initiatives, which significantly strengthened Burgundy’s financial position amidst a challenging diamond market environment.

Burgundy Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy King, praised Mr. Mierau, stating he has already made a significant contribution through his financial leadership, disciplined approach, and ability to execute in difficult market conditions. Prior to joining Burgundy, Mr. Mierau held senior finance leadership roles at Shell Canada for the majority of his career and spent a decade in public practice, offering expertise across various industries. His appointment is expected to provide continued strong financial leadership as the company pursues its operational and strategic objectives.