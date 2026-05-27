Strategic Elements SPP Exceeds Target, Funds Key Innovations

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX: SOR) has announced its current Share Purchase Plan (SPP) has significantly surpassed its initial target, receiving approximately $1.2 million within days of opening. Strategic Elements Ltd backs early-stage Australian innovation and operates under the Pooled Development Fund program, which supports small and medium-sized enterprises. Due to the strong early response, the Board resolved to accept oversubscriptions up to a capped maximum of $2.5 million, as outlined in the SPP terms, to allow for broader shareholder participation. The additional capital provides flexibility to accelerate key development activities across its portfolio.

A substantial portion of the newly raised funds is earmarked for advancing Australian Advanced Materials’ Energy Ink™ project. Recent developments in the moisture-derived energy technology have reportedly achieved over a 1,000% increase in energy generation compared to ambient conditions. The company is pursuing multiple Energy Ink™ development pathways, including a visual demonstration program designed to showcase the technology’s capability to power a mobile phone call solely through moisture. Energy Ink™ focuses on applications where traditional power sources face limitations, such as flexibility, operation without sunlight, and the need for low-toxicity, non-flammable materials.

Furthermore, the additional funding will support Stealth Technologies’ EdgeiQ™ initiative, converting live operational data into enhanced human and AI decisions through automation, robotics, and computer vision. EdgeiQ’s vision is to transform operational blind spots into actionable intelligence. The mining sector provides an attractive initial market, and EdgeiQ recently achieved a significant commercial milestone through a pilot deployment with a major mining company. The funding may accelerate platform development, enhance pilot deployments and commercialisation, and facilitate expansion into new sectors like defence and construction. The Discovery Pipeline will also benefit, expanding innovation efforts and evaluating new opportunities.