Inflation Slows, Endeavour Cuts Dividend Amid Market Shifts

Australian inflation eased to 4.2 per cent in April, slowing below market forecasts and bolstering expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia may opt to hold its cash rate steady in June. This moderation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was a key factor in the ASX reversing an intraday fall near noon AEST, as investor sentiment improved regarding the near-term outlook for monetary policy. Amid these shifts, ASX Ltd continued a record decline, while the price of aluminium reached a four-year high, underscoring varied dynamics across different sectors of the economy and global commodity markets.

In significant corporate developments, Endeavour Group, the prominent owner of the Dan Murphy’s liquor chain and various other hospitality venues, has announced a decisive turnaround plan. The company confirmed it would reduce its dividend payout and initiate the divestment of non-core wine assets. This strategic pivot is aimed at enhancing the company’s profitability and streamlining its operations amidst a challenging retail environment, marking a clear effort to refocus its business model for improved financial health.

Adding to the week’s notable business news, Gina Rinehart, Australia’s wealthiest individual, confirmed she provided the financing for Bruce McWilliam’s 9 per cent stake in Southern Cross, a leading Australian media company. This revelation follows weeks of speculation surrounding the substantial investment. Furthermore, Australian retail investors are set to gain unprecedented access to a global titan, as CommSec, Australia’s largest broker, prepares to offer opportunities to buy into Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the artificial intelligence and rockets giant, in what is anticipated to be the world’s largest public listing.