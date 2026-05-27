Vista Group Secures Five-Year Agreement with Major Mexican Exhibitor Cinemex

Vista Group International Ltd (ASX:VGL), a global leader in providing technology solutions to the international film industry, has announced a significant five-year agreement with Mexican cinema chain Cinemex. This new partnership will see Cinemex’s extensive Mexican circuit transition back to Vista Group’s technology platform, following a successful migration of Cinemex’s US operations in 2025. Vista Group’s expertise spans cinema management software, loyalty and marketing tools, film distribution software, and box office reporting.

Cinemex, which stands as Mexico’s second-largest exhibitor, operates 289 sites encompassing over 2,800 screens across more than 100 cities. The exhibitor also manages 23 sites with over 300 screens in the United States. Under the newly signed five-year deal, Cinemex’s Mexican circuit will initially implement Vista Group’s on-premises solution alongside Vista Cloud’s Data Empowerment capability throughout 2026. Both parties will regularly review the circuit’s progress towards a full transition to Operational Excellence over the term of the agreement.

Vista Group CEO Stuart Dickinson expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed collaboration. “We are delighted to welcome Cinemex back to Vista Group and to empower their team with our market leading solutions, including Vista Cloud’s Digital Empowerment capability,” Mr. Dickinson stated. He added, “Following the successful roll out across their US circuit, we’re excited to be working again with Cinemex’s great team over the coming months to help deliver their vision of creating moments that generate memories and experiences.”