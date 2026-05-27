Straker Provides Further Update on US Subsidiary Fraud Investigation

Straker (STG) today issued a market update regarding the ongoing investigation into transaction anomalies involving bank accounts of its United States subsidiary, Straker Translations Inc. The company, a provider of next-generation language services supported by a state-of-the-art technology stack and robust AI layer, leverages the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise to deliver scalable, cost-effective, and accurate solutions to clients globally.

Straker confirmed it is continuing its comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fraud identified at Straker Inc. The company also reiterated its commitment to full cooperation with US law enforcement authorities, actively assisting them with their ongoing inquiries into the matter as the probe progresses.

A paramount priority for Straker remains maintaining operational continuity and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to its valued customers. The company assured the market that its business operations are continuing as normal, underscoring its steadfast commitment to ensuring that this matter does not impact the experience of those who rely on its services.

Straker stated it will provide further updates on any material developments pertaining to this matter. These announcements will be made as appropriate and in strict accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations to the Australian Securities Exchange.