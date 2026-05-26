Tynan Backs Luxury, Avoids Chip Bubble

GCQ’s investment chief Doug Tynan has reversed course, significantly increasing the hedge fund’s exposure to high-end retailers like Louis Vuitton, Richemont, and Hermes. These luxury companies now represent 10 per cent of GCQ’s $2 billion Flagship Fund. Earlier this year, Mr Tynan had sold down luxury holdings to fund a $200 million bet on software stocks. GCQ, a hedge fund manager, oversees its Flagship Fund, making strategic investments across global markets. He asserts that the market has “passed the bottom” regarding war sentiment and sees this as a safe time to invest in “high-quality, cash generative monopolies.” This pivot was funded by divesting from Facebook-owner Meta and trimming GCQ’s position in Amazon.

Concurrently, the fund continues to build its stake in accounting software giant Intuit, viewing it as a valuable growth opportunity despite being down 50 per cent this year. Mr Tynan suggests the stock became “homeless” after earlier sell-offs. In stark contrast, Mr Tynan maintains a cautious stance on semiconductors, a sector that has seen explosive growth from AI-powering chips. He views the surge in these stocks as having “the hallmarks of a bubble ready to burst,” questioning the energy capacity for demand and citing widespread public enthusiasm as a warning sign. This bearish outlook on chips echoes sentiments from investment giant GQG, whose CIO Rajiv Jain labelled the tech surge “the dotcom bubble on steroids.”

This avoidance of the red-hot semiconductor sector has impacted GCQ’s short-term performance. The Flagship Fund trailed the MSCI World Index by 30 per cent in Australian dollar terms over the 12 months through April, with an average annual return of 16.5 per cent since inception, just shy of its 17.4 per cent benchmark. Despite the lag, Mr Tynan remains unfazed, attributing it to “multiple compression” and expressing confidence in the portfolio’s underlying earnings growth. He expects GCQ to “outperform that squiggly line again” within the next six months, with the fund showing signs of recovery by returning 4.2 per cent in April.