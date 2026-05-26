ASX Stumbles as Oil Spikes, Kogan Defies Trend

Australia’s sharemarket experienced broad losses near noon AEST, as geopolitical tensions fuelled investor caution. The downturn was largely driven by a spike in oil prices following fresh US strikes on Iran, which amplified war fears among traders. Amidst the wider market decline, ASX Ltd, the operator of Australia’s primary securities exchange, saw its shares dive by 10 per cent due to rising operational costs. Conversely, online retailer Kogan.com emerged as a significant outlier, surging nearly 20 per cent on the back of strong sales performance.

In a positive development for consumers, electricity prices are set to fall across Australia. This anticipated reduction comes despite global energy turmoil, largely attributable to increased output from the nation’s growing fleet of wind farms and battery storage solutions, which have helped insulate households. Further marking a shift in Australia’s energy landscape, the chimney stacks of the decommissioned Liddell Power Station, a former coal-fired plant, were recently brought down.

Major Australian companies are also recalibrating their strategies. Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes) is an Australian diversified mining services company that specialises in contract crushing, infrastructure, and mining operations. MinRes has committed $490 million towards expanding a Western Australian lithium mine, signalling a strong bet on a rebound in lithium prices, after investing $300 million last year when prices were low. Separately, Santos, an Australian oil and gas producer that explores, develops, produces, and markets hydrocarbons, is sharpening its focus on high-potential export projects in Alaska and Papua New Guinea. The giant intends to double down on these emerging ventures while reducing investment across the majority of its domestic portfolio.