Magnetite Mines Undergoes Leadership Change and Strategic Reset

Magnetite Mines Limited (ASX:MGT) has announced a significant leadership transition and strategic reset to address current market conditions. The ASX-listed company focuses on developing magnetite iron ore resources in South Australia. It also explores a substantial tenement portfolio for critical minerals. Managing Director Tim Dobson will step down, with Scott Lowe, a seasoned executive from ArcelorMittal and BHP, appointed as the new CEO and Managing Director, transitioning to Executive Chairman. This shift is accompanied by a cost reduction program and a priority focus on securing new funding.

The strategic overhaul responds to evolving market conditions, including funding constraints, global uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a slower-than-expected transition to green steel. Magnetite Mines will now pursue a more capital-efficient and phased development pathway for its flagship Razorback Iron Ore Project. Progress continues on Razorback, with strategic partnering initiatives underway, ongoing engagement for Major Project Status support, and advancement of its Mining Lease Proposal. A key part of this revised strategy involves advancing Dry Magnetic Separation (DMS) technology, aimed at reducing water requirements and lowering capital intensity.

Mr. Lowe brings extensive experience in capital raising and advancing resource projects. His immediate focus will be on strengthening the company’s funding position and progressing strategic partnerships. Concurrently, Paul White will transition from Chair to a Non-Executive Director role. Magnetite Mines is also increasing its focus on unlocking value from critical minerals and precious metal opportunities, including gold, copper, silver, and rare earth elements (REE), across its substantial tenement portfolio, with results from a recent REE drilling program anticipated shortly. Disciplined cost management, including workforce optimisation and reduced non-critical expenditure, is also underway to materially reduce annual cash burn.