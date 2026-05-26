Aguia Resources Secures Key Pampafos Commercialisation Approval

Aguia Resources Limited (ASX: AGR), an ASX-listed multi-commodity company focused on pre-production phosphate projects in Brazil and gold projects in Colombia, has announced a significant milestone with the commercialisation approval for its Pampafos phosphate project. On 25 May 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture (MAPA) granted Pampafos a licence, enabling the company to commence marketing and sales activities and issue Nota Fiscal invoices under sales contracts. This approval marks a crucial step in bringing the product to market and supports the rollout of the Pampafos commercial sales campaign.

The company detailed considerable operational progress, with plant commissioning commencing on 22 May 2026, operating at a processing rate of 24 tonnes per hour. Mining and haulage activities began on 18 May, following the issue of the FEPAM Operating License on 14 May. Stockpiles are currently being built in Lavras do Sul for blending to a target average grade of 12% P2O5, with the first truck deliveries to the Caçapava Processing Plant anticipated by 1 June 2026. Pampafos is positioned as a regional phosphate source for Southern Brazil, aiming to reduce reliance on imported fertilisers and strengthen local supply security.

Managing Director and CEO, Timothy Hosking, highlighted the approval’s importance for Aguia, stating it allows the commercial team to begin marketing the product for delivery in the second half of 2026. The company plans to launch a sales campaign offering incentives for payments made before 8 July 2026, with guaranteed delivery by 31 December 2026. This strategy is expected to accelerate free cash flow into July 2026. Pampafos, priced at AUD$222 per tonne (12% P2O5) on a cash basis, offers estimated cost savings of approximately 20% to 40% compared to imported phosphate fertilisers at Brazil’s Port of Rio Grande, amid global supply shortages and geopolitical pressures.