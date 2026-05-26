WIN Metals Confirms Princess Royal Upside Following Acquisition and High-Grade Results

WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN), an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of quality gold, nickel, and lithium assets across Western Australia, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the fully permitted Princess Royal Gold Mine. Located approximately 80 kilometres south-west of the company’s Radio Gold Project in Western Australia, this strategic acquisition aims to expand the scale and optionality of WIN’s 100%-owned Radio Gold Project, which currently hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 345,000 tonnes at 3.70 g/t Au for 41,000 ounces of gold. The Princess Royal mine historically produced approximately 13,900 ounces at 21 grams per tonne gold between 1921 and 1935.

The completion of the acquisition is further bolstered by encouraging high-grade reconnaissance sampling results across the broader Princess Royal tenure. The Hill End prospect returned rock chip samples with grades up to 5.59 g/t Au, while the Battler West prospect yielded rock chips up to 4.61 g/t Au. Additionally, sampling of the Great Battler battery sands confirmed readily accessible gold, with grades up to 1.62 g/t Au, averaging 0.89 g/t Au. These results support the Princess Royal Exploration Target of 26,000 – 40,000 tonnes at 8.0 – 12.0 g/t Au for 7,000 – 15,000 ounces.

WIN Metals is swiftly advancing its work programmes for the combined Radio Gold Project area. Drill planning is underway for Princess Royal, with a Programme of Work already approved, and the company intends to finalise a drill contractor shortly. Mine planning for Princess Royal as a satellite project to Radio is also in progress, alongside systematic Great Battler Tails sampling to facilitate tonnage and grade estimation. Managing Director and CEO, Mr Steve Norregaard, commented that the acquisition marks an “important step in our strategy to build a high-grade production hub at Radio” and validates their “thesis that Princess Royal can provide immediate optionality to support future development scenarios at Radio.”