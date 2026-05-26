Diamond Infraco Confirms Key Approvals in Atlas Arteria Takeover Bid

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) has been the subject of an updated announcement from Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund. On 26 May 2026, Diamond Infraco issued its Second Supplementary Bidder’s Statement in relation to its ongoing takeover offer for Atlas Arteria. Atlas Arteria is an infrastructure company that owns, operates, and develops toll roads globally, providing essential transportation links in various international markets. This latest statement builds upon the initial Bidder’s Statement dated 27 April 2026 and a First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement from 20 May 2026, providing crucial updates on the bid’s progression.

A significant development noted in the Second Supplementary Bidder’s Statement is the satisfaction of key regulatory approval conditions. Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd confirmed that the conditions related to EU merger control, as outlined in section 1(a) of Annexure 1 to the Bidder’s Statement, and US HSR, detailed in section 1(c) of Annexure 1, have both been met. These approvals are critical milestones for the bidder, clearing significant regulatory hurdles that form part of the conditions of its offer to acquire Atlas Arteria.

The Bidder also addressed the release of Atlas Arteria’s Target’s Statement, which was made public earlier on the same day. Diamond Infraco 1 Pty Ltd indicated its strong disagreement with the arguments presented by the Atlas Arteria Independent Directors, who recommended that securityholders reject the offer. The bidder explicitly noted its intention to provide a more detailed response to the Target’s Statement in due course, underscoring the ongoing and contested nature of the acquisition process. This supplementary statement was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on 26 May 2026, ensuring compliance with corporate regulations.