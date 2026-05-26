PhosCo Achieves Metallurgical Breakthrough at Gasaat Phosphate Project

PhosCo Ltd (ASX: PHO), an Australian-based company focused on developing phosphate resources, has announced a significant metallurgical breakthrough at its wholly-owned Gasaat Phosphate Project in Northern Tunisia. The company aims to become a cost-competitive, globally significant fertiliser producer. These latest results from the KM prospect point to a simplified processing flowsheet that is expected to lead to lower capital and operating costs, alongside reduced technical risk for the project.

The successful metallurgical tests demonstrate that a simple, single-stage flotation circuit can produce commercial-grade phosphate concentrate, achieving up to 31.4% P2O5. This innovative approach eliminates three silica flotation steps, significantly streamlining the overall beneficiation process. Furthermore, the tests confirmed that saline Gasaat bore water can be effectively utilised with minimal or no cleaning, a considerable advantage that can further reduce operational expenses. Concentrate grades from these un-optimised tests ranged from 29.5% to 31.4% P2O5, with recoveries between 75.1% and 83.7% P2O5.

PhosCo Managing Director, Taz Aldaoud, commented on the results, stating they are expected to “lower the project’s capital and operating costs while reducing the complexity of the processing plant.” He added that the ability to produce a saleable phosphate concentrate with a very simple flowsheet is a “major breakthrough” for Gasaat, particularly when combined with the maiden low-strip KM and SAB resources announced earlier this month. The company anticipates these outstanding results will further strengthen the technical and financial outcomes of the Updated Scoping Study, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026. The metallurgical test work program is notably co-funded by a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) grant.