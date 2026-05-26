WIN Metals Completes Princess Royal Gold Mine Acquisition, High-Grade Targets Identified

WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of quality gold, nickel, and lithium assets across Western Australia. The company is committed to advancing its diversified portfolio through targeted exploration and development. WIN Metals recently announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the fully permitted Princess Royal Gold Mine and surrounding tenure. Situated approximately 80 kilometres south-west of WIN’s Radio Gold Project, this strategic acquisition integrates a historical high-grade gold operation that previously yielded around 13,900 ounces at 21 grams per tonne gold. The transaction significantly enhances the scale and optionality of the broader Radio Gold Project.

Initial reconnaissance sampling at several satellite targets within the Princess Royal tenure has confirmed substantial high-grade potential. Rock chip samples from the Hill End prospect returned significant gold grades, reaching up to 5.59 g/t Au. Similarly, the Battler West prospect yielded rock chip samples up to 4.61 g/t Au. Further sampling of historical battery sands at Great Battler demonstrated promising grades, averaging 0.89 g/t Au and peaking at 1.62 g/t Au, indicating readily available gold ounces. These early results are seen by the company as validation of its acquisition strategy.

With the acquisition complete, WIN Metals is moving swiftly to advance the expanded Radio project area. Drill planning for Princess Royal is already underway, supported by an approved Programme of Work, with a drill contractor expected to be finalised soon. Managing Director and CEO, Mr Steve Norregaard, highlighted that the acquisition marks a crucial step in developing a high-grade production hub at Radio. He emphasised that the transaction provides a fully permitted, high-grade gold asset, laying the groundwork for a stronger development case and increased flexibility in future mining scenarios. Systematic sampling of the Great Battler Tails is also planned.