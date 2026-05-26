ClearVue Technologies Expands into India with Aria Holding Partnership

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV), an Australian technology company that integrates solar technology into building facade and rooftop surfaces to provide renewable energy generation and offset the operational carbon footprint of buildings, has announced a significant expansion into the Indian market. The company has signed a Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Aria Glass Industries Private Limited, a subsidiary of Qatar-based Aria Holding. This agreement deepens ClearVue’s relationship with Aria Holding, which has committed US$240.5 million towards a new float glass plant in Maharashtra, India.

The agreement facilitates the local manufacture and distribution of ClearVue’s proprietary building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) products across India. This builds upon an earlier strategic partnership with Alutec, an Aria Holding portfolio company, which was initially announced on 1 August 2024, covering both the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and India. Aria Holding’s substantial investment in new engineering and manufacturing facilities in India underscores its long-term industrial commitment, providing ClearVue with established infrastructure to operate within.

India presents a compelling opportunity for ClearVue, with its construction sector valued at over US$1 trillion in 2025 and recognised as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Government renewable energy targets and sustainable building policies, coupled with rapid urbanisation, are driving considerable demand for BIPV solutions. Local manufacturing capability will enable ClearVue to enhance cost competitiveness and strategically participate in projects where imported products might be commercially disadvantaged. ClearVue Managing Director and CEO, Douglas Hunt, noted that India is now the world’s third largest construction market, forecasting a 6.9% CAGR, highlighting the strategic importance of this long-term commitment.