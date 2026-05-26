Magnetite Mines Announces Strategic Reset and Leadership Transition

Magnetite Mines Limited (ASX:MGT) today announced a significant strategic reset of its business, coupled with a leadership transition, to address evolving market conditions. Tim Dobson will step down as Managing Director, with former ArcelorMittal and BHP senior executive Scott Lowe appointed as CEO and Managing Director, transitioning to Executive Chairman over the coming months. Magnetite Mines Ltd is an ASX-listed iron ore company focused on developing magnetite resources in South Australia, holding a 6.6 billion tonne Mineral Resource and advancing its Razorback Iron Ore Project.

The strategic refresh and cost reduction program are implemented due to ongoing funding constraints, global uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a slower-than-anticipated transition to green steel production. The company aims to reduce cash burn, align expenditure with near-term value drivers, and actively seek new funding sources. Paul White will transition from Chair to a Non-Executive Director role, while Simon Wandke remains on the Board.

Under the revised strategy, Magnetite Mines will prioritise capital discipline, advance phased development pathways, and progress strategic partnerships. This includes exploring an “Early Revenue Project” pathway utilising Dry Magnetic Separation (DMS) technology, aimed at potentially reducing water requirements and capital expenditure. The Razorback Iron Ore Project continues to progress, with ongoing Major Project Status and Mining Lease Proposal approvals, and GC Partners Asia appointed for China-focused strategic partnering and DFS funding initiatives.

A key focus will also be unlocking value from critical minerals and precious metal opportunities, including gold, copper, silver, and rare earth elements, across its substantial tenement portfolio. Exploration spend will be rationalised to target assets with the highest near-term value potential. These measures, alongside broad-based austerity and workforce optimisation, reflect Magnetite Mines’ commitment to preserving Razorback’s long-term value while adapting to current market realities.