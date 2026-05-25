Senegal Appoints Economist Lo as Prime Minister

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has appointed seasoned economist Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo as the nation’s new prime minister, three days after dismissing the former government led by firebrand populist Ousmane Sonko. Mr Lo, who previously headed the Senegal branch of the Central Bank of West African States, immediately moved to reassure both the local private sector and foreign investors amidst the country’s challenging financial landscape. His appointment comes at a critical juncture for the West African nation as it grapples with significant economic headwinds.

Addressing the nation on state television, Mr Lo acknowledged Senegal’s urgent financial situation, stating, “We must all be aware of the state of emergency our country currently finds itself in. In particular, the state of public finances and its impact on the economy.” The nation faces considerable pressure, with the International Monetary Fund having frozen its $1.8 billion lending program following the discovery of misreported debt. This issue is projected to push Senegal’s end-2024 debt level to 132% of its economic output, an estimated $13 billion. While former Prime Minister Sonko had opposed any debt restructuring, Mr Lo’s measured approach signals a potential shift.

The change in leadership follows months of mounting tensions between President Faye and Mr Sonko, who played a significant role in Faye’s political ascent. In March, Sonko had threatened to lead the ruling Pastef party into opposition if the president deviated from its agenda, a move that could jeopardise the government’s ability to pass crucial reforms needed to unlock IMF support. As the National Assembly is set to meet to discuss “reintegrating” Sonko as a lawmaker, speculation mounts about his future role. Despite the political undercurrents, Mr Lo affirmed that his appointment aligns with President Faye’s vision for “systemic transformation,” while also offering praise for the outgoing government’s economic recovery plan.