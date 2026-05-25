WiseTech CEO Threatened Amid Redundancies and AI Push

Zubin Appoo, CEO of Australian logistics software giant WiseTech Global, has reportedly received threats of violence following the company’s recent job redundancies. The global technology company provides software solutions to the logistics industry, with its flagship product, CargoWise, helping businesses manage operations across the supply chain. The handling of these major job cuts has reportedly incensed staff, particularly after founder Richard White publicly discussed the potential for artificial intelligence to replace human roles within the company. This development casts a shadow over WiseTech, a significant player in the global technology sector, as it navigates both staff sentiment and its strategic pivot towards AI integration.

Meanwhile, Qantas’ ambitious Project Sunrise, aimed at delivering ultra-long-haul direct flights from Sydney to London, has been hit with further delays. The French manufacturer confirmed that the flagship project will now miss its previously set 2026 deadline. This setback comes as the airline grapples with a substantial $15 billion capital expenditure burden. Qantas investors have voiced concerns, emphasising that the $400 million-a-year profit engine generated by the project must remain the airline’s paramount priority amidst these operational challenges and significant financial commitments.

On the broader market front, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) saw shares rise near noon AEST, buoyed by optimism surrounding Middle East developments that also helped lift the Australian dollar. This positive sentiment was partly driven by a drop in oil prices, sparked by hopes of an imminent deal with Iran. In other corporate news, Fortescue Metals Group announced the impending retirement of its CEO, Elizabeth Gaines. Beach Energy also confirmed the sale of its Otway stake, while Charter Hall upgraded its guidance, signaling varied performances across key sectors of the Australian economy.