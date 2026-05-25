Drill Results Validate Stacked High-Grade Copper System for Raptor Metals

Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP) today announced highly encouraging initial assay results from its diamond drilling program at the flagship Chester Copper Project, located within the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada. Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP) is an Australian-listed company focused on Canadian copper exploration, holding two projects within the historic Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick. The initial five holes of the 2,126-metre program delivered multiple broad copper-rich intercepts, validating the company’s geological model and revealing consistent high-grade copper Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralisation from surface.

Key intercepts reported include 25.05 metres at 2.06% copper equivalent (CuEq), containing 1.2% copper, from drill hole CHD004, which featured a high-grade zone of 11.02 metres at 1.98% copper. Additionally, drill hole CHD001 yielded 30 metres at 1.44% CuEq (1.05% copper), with a notable 3.58-metre section at 2.91% copper. Significantly, the drilling also intersected multiple zones of high-grade, sulphide-rich mineralisation containing previously unreported zinc, lead, and silver, alongside copper, confirming a broader polymetallic VMS system. An intercept in CDH004 measured 14 metres at 2.39% CuEq, comprising 0.74% copper, 4.44% zinc, 1.6% lead, and 22.02g/t silver.

Raptor Managing Director, Brett Wallace, commented that the results “continue to validate our interpretation of Chester as a large, stacked polymetallic VMS system.” He added that every drill hole completed to date has intersected mineralisation, with multiple copper-rich zones from surface identified. These findings not only validate the existing resource model but also highlight the broader scale potential of the Chester system. The company anticipates receiving the second batch of assay results from a further 11 holes of the 2026 diamond drilling program within the next two weeks.