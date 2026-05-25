IMEXHS Secures Major Public Tender in Mexico with $384,000 New ARR

IMEXHS Limited (ASX: IME), an innovative provider of medical imaging software and radiology services, has announced it has secured a significant public tender contract in Mexico. The company develops cloud-based, vendor-neutral software-as-a-service (SaaS) imaging solutions, including PACS, RIS, CIS, and APLIS, designed to increase productivity and enhance patient outcomes. This new contract, won through distributor partner GOBA, involves the deployment of its Aquila+ platform across 20 public hospitals and clinics in Zacatecas, contributing approximately $384,000 in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) along with a one-time implementation fee of $50,000.

The comprehensive deployment will see IMEXHS’s Aquila+ platform integrated across the 20 sites. It includes the company’s five proprietary AI workflow agents, embedded directly within the platform. Furthermore, the solution will incorporate two AI diagnostic algorithms from Gleamer: ChestView and Fracture Detection. IMEXHS stated that this combination of agentic workflow automation and embedded diagnostic AI across a public hospital network represents one of the most comprehensive AI-integrated radiology deployments undertaken anywhere to date.

Implementation of the project has already commenced and is expected to be completed across all 20 sites by the end of June 2026. The full ARR run rate from this contract is anticipated to begin from September 2026. This contract win reinforces IMEXHS’s Mexico expansion strategy and demonstrates the company’s proven capacity to compete and succeed in public sector procurement processes within the region.