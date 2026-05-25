Pioneer Minerals Commences Critical Access Works at North Pine Project

Pioneer Minerals Ltd (ASX: PMM), an exploration and development company focused on critical minerals projects, has announced the commencement of physical works to reopen the historic Springfield Mine Road at its North Pine Project in Idaho, USA. Following approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS), these works mark a significant operational milestone aimed at re-establishing safe access to the Springfield Prospect and accelerating planned exploration activities. Local contractor Dig Earth Inc., specialising in access restoration, has mobilised to site and begun road rehabilitation and clearing.

The reopening of the Springfield Mine Road is crucial for supporting the immediate mobilisation of personnel and equipment to the project area. This re-established primary access corridor to the Springfield Prospect is expected to materially reduce exploration costs by eliminating the prior requirement for helicopter-supported mobilisation. Initial contractor activities have involved clearing substantial obstructions, including extensive fallen timber and wildfire impacts that had accumulated over decades. Pioneer Minerals’ Chief Executive Officer, Michael Beven, commented that the commencement of works “transitions the project from permitting into active field execution,” improving site logistics and supporting the next phase of exploration.

Improved site access is anticipated to accelerate exploration timelines and facilitate progression toward upcoming field programs, including bulk sampling, geological mapping, rock chip sampling, and electromagnetic (EM) geophysical surveys. The company highlights previous rock chip sampling at Springfield, which delivered standout gallium results up to 128.7 ppm Ga2O3 and gold assays up to 7.75 g/t Au, along with historic tailings yielding 3.27% WO3 concentrate. This strategic move to enhance access is a key enabling milestone in advancing the Springfield Prospect toward a planned maiden drill program, resource definition, and potential future development within the context of tungsten and gallium as strategically important critical minerals. Pioneer is also progressing applications for US Government funding programs supporting domestic critical mineral supply chains.