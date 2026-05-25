Haranga Resources Unveils Significant Maiden JORC Gold Resource at Lincoln Project

Haranga Resources Limited (ASX: HAR) announced on 25 May 2026 the delivery of a maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its wholly-owned Lincoln Gold Project in California, U.S.A. Haranga Resources is a gold exploration and development company with assets across California’s legendary Mother Lode Gold Belt and Senegal’s Kéniéba Inlier. The company focuses on advancing high-grade gold opportunities. The Lincoln Project now reports a total resource of 2.46 million tonnes at 5.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 402,000 ounces of contained gold, applying a 2.00g/t Au cut-off grade. This MRE represents a 40.6% increase in ounces compared to the project’s historical non-compliant foreign estimate, positioning Haranga as a notable high-grade gold developer on the ASX.

The resource is delineated across two key areas: the Lincoln-Comet deposit, contributing 1.50 million tonnes at 5.7 g/t Au for 275,000 ounces (including 91,000 Indicated ounces), and the Medean deposit, which holds 0.96 million tonnes at 4.1 g/t Au for 127,000 ounces (all Inferred). The existing String Bean Alley underground decline offers immediate access to the high-grade Lincoln-Comet orebody, anticipated to support a robust, fast-tracked development. Haranga will now initiate Rapid Restart studies to assess key workstreams for potential near-term production, including mining, processing, and tailings management. The project benefits from approximately $90 million in prior capital investment, including a processing plant and key mining permits.

Haranga’s Chairman, Mr Michael Davy, commented that achieving this maiden JORC MRE at Lincoln marks a pivotal moment, successfully completing a major technical objective. Mr Davy stated the company’s immediate focus is on identifying and pursuing opportunities to expand the resource towards a multi-million ounce scale. This includes an Exploration Target at South Spring Hill, west of Medean, with an estimated range of 1.16 million to 1.64 million tonnes at 5.4 – 5.8 g/t Au for 202,000 to 308,000 ounces of gold, highlighting significant further growth potential within the Mother Lode Gold Belt.