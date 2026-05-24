Value Investing Stages Powerful Comeback

Value investing, previously considered under-owned, has not only been vindicated but has also embarked on a strong victory lap in current market conditions. Australia’s economic baseline, increasingly characterised as stagflationary, distinctly favours cash-generative, balance-sheet-resilient businesses – the very companies value investors traditionally target. This shift suggests that maintaining zero exposure to value is no longer a neutral position, but an increasingly expensive bet against established financial history.

The discipline, rooted in the work of pioneers like Benjamin Graham, posits that a security’s price often diverges from its underlying business value, creating opportunities for disciplined investors. After enduring a long period of growth investing dominance, especially from the global financial crisis through to the pandemic, value’s fundamental thesis has quietly reasserted itself. Last year, value strategies significantly outperformed their growth counterparts across markets including Japan, Europe, the UK, and Australia, marking a notable correction in investor sentiment.

While headline index returns appear modest this year, such as the MSCI World ex Australia Index’s 0.22 per cent return, a deeper examination reveals significant dispersion. International stocks aligned with the artificial intelligence super-thematic, including semiconductors and data centre energy infrastructure, have delivered returns exceeding 100 per cent. Companies like Intel, Micron Technology, and Nokia, with minimal weight in standard passive indices, represent almost 20 per cent of the MSCI World ex Australia Enhanced Value Index. Their substantial year-to-date returns – 173 per cent, 122 per cent, and 96 per cent respectively – highlight a structural difference in exposure. For investors, while timing market rotations is challenging, the enduring pedigree of value investing suggests meaningful exposure is a prudent response to its sustained reassertion. Patience, as always, remains the ultimate edge.